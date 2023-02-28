Hunter Technology (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Trading 256.6% Higher

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) shot up 256.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.47. 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Hunter Technology Trading Up 256.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.