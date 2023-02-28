Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 1.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVEGet Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.90 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.25). 561,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 749,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYVE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.95. The stock has a market cap of £301.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

