ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $1,707,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,091,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,383,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,613,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $860,333,000 after acquiring an additional 274,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 636,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

