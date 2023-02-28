IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Trading Down 0.1%

IGas Energy plc (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 7,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Investec upgraded IGas Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

