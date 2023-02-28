IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

About IGG

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

