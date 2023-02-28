Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 125,813 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average volume of 58,400 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLI opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $105.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

