Infinera’s (INFN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.14.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.21. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,269,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,066,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.