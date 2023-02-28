ING Groep NV Buys 909,942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,453.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,942 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,666.3% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 73,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 74,624 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,895.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 476,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 452,709 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,136.1% during the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 278,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,748,000 after buying an additional 265,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,647,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,514,000 after buying an additional 1,536,192 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 534,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after buying an additional 508,254 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.