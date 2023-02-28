ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 187,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of ING opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

