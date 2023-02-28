Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

