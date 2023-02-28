Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 5.2%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.94. 46,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 16,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

