Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 4.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 134,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 56,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Integra Resources by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,384,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

