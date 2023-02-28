Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 4.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 134,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 56,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
