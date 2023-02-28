Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX.U – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

