Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
NTLA opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $103.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
