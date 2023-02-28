International Consolidated Companies (INCC) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Consolidated Companies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Consolidated Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -2.39% -14.79% 0.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.11 billion $75.77 million 1,026.32

International Consolidated Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Consolidated Companies peers beat International Consolidated Companies on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About International Consolidated Companies

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.