Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 3.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36. 1,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Intertek Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.