Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Down 3.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36. 1,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.