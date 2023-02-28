Intrust Bank NA Acquires 56,217 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,814.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,217 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,028.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,930,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,820 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,980.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,583 shares of company stock worth $3,418,900. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

