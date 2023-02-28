Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Critical Review

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 1 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% PASSUR Aerospace -55.26% N/A -115.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.14 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

