Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

