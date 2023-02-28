Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 59,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 154,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

