Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco QQQ Trust (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.49 and last traded at $293.94. 48,359,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 52,842,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.85.

The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.14.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks. QQQ was launched on Mar 10, 1999 and is managed by Invesco.

