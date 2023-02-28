Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 88 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

