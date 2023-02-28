Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 18,182 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 12,926 put options.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

