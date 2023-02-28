Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 18,182 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average daily volume of 12,926 put options.
Kohl’s Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.
Kohl’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
