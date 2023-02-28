Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 62,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,889 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 over the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Stock Up 30.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 366.8% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,567,300 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Fisker has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

