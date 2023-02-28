Invitation Homes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 2,024 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

