iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.93 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 833,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 485,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.
