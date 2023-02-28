iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $81.01. 3,222,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,357,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.
