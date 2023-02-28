iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.70 and last traded at $101.25. 14,088,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 18,546,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturities of 20 years or more. TLT was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.