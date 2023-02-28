iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 21,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 1,895 call options.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

