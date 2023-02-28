iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.40. 548,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,423,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

