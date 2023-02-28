iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 264,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,008,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.
