iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.80. 186,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 257,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.