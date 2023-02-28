iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.80. 186,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 257,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.