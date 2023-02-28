iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 36,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 53,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

