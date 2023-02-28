iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $69.05. 20,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.

