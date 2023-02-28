iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading Up 0%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.43. 552,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 890,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.