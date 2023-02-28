iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 609,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 651,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,071,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 7,623.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 545,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000.

