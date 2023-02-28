iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 609,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 651,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
