iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.38. 478,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,061,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.
