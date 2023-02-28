iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $413.13 and last traded at $408.43. Approximately 669,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,170,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.28.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.22.

