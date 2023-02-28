Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBL opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

