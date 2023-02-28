Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
