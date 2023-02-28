Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
