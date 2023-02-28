Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Danone Price Performance

BN stock opened at €53.75 ($57.18) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($76.73). The business has a fifty day moving average of €50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.26.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

