JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Position Lifted by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,894,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,134,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,518,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd now owns 694,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,467,000 after buying an additional 142,093 shares during the last quarter.

JKS stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -225.77 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

