JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 4.4%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

