JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PUM opened at €61.26 ($65.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €82.12 ($87.36).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

