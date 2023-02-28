JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Up 2.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.67 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.05). Approximately 953,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 519,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.03).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.52. The company has a market cap of £190.67 million, a PE ratio of 434.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In related news, insider Chris Russell acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,047.06). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.