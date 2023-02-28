JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ) Insider Sally Macdonald Buys 425 Shares

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) insider Sally Macdonald acquired 425 shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £1,984.75 ($2,395.02).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 466.50 ($5.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 466.15. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 408.50 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 528.85 ($6.38). The stock has a market cap of £717.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5.47%.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

