JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Up 0%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.29. 5,593,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,488,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,000.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

