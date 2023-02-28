Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,762,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 345,484 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,464,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

