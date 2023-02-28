Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 391.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,537 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,076 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

